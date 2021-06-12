Trailer of ‘The Belly of the Sea’, the film that has made history at the Malaga Festival

The Malaga Festival comes to an end after a new edition, they hope that the last one, marked by masks. The jury of the contest has announced its record and Agustí Villaronga, director of ‘Pa negre’, has swept as never before seen at the festival. ‘The belly of the sea’ has not only won the Golden Biznaga for the best film, it has also won five more awards.

Among them, the best director, best male performance and best screenplay. ‘The belly of the sea’ is based on a text by Alessandro Baricco, with whom he shares the script award, and tells the true story of the sinking of the Alliance frigate in 1816. Filmin will be in charge of bringing it to theaters this fall, and here you have its trailer:

The streaming platform has completely conquered the Malaga Festival edition because ‘Destello bravío’, Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez’s debut feature, has won the Silver Biznaga Special Jury Prize, in addition to the award for best montage. We won’t have to wait long to see it because it will hit theaters on June 18.

Other films that have left Malaga with awards have been ‘Chavalas’, by Carol Rodríguez Colás, which has won the audience award, ‘Karnawal’ by Juan Pablo Félix has been chosen as the best Ibero-American film, ‘The consequences’ by Claudia Pinto has won the award from the critics jury, ‘Ama’ by Júlia de Paz Solvas has won the Feroz Puerta Oscura award and ‘Lucas’ by Álex Montoya has triumphed in the Zonazine section with the Biznaga de Plata a la Best Spanish Film, Audience Award and Best Male Performance. The organization of the Malaga Festival has also announced that the 25th edition of the contest will take place from March 18 to 27, 2022 and they hope that it will return to total normality and serve not only as an anniversary for the festival but also as a “celebration of life.”

Palmarés of the Malaga Festival 2021

Golden Biznaga for Best Spanish Film: ‘The Belly of the Sea’

Golden Biznaga for Best Ibero-American Film: ‘Karnawal’

Silver Biznaga Special Jury Prize: ‘Brave Flash’

Best Director: Agustí Villaronga for ‘The Belly of the Sea’

Best Female Performance: Tamara Casellas for ‘Ama’

Best Male Performance: Roger Casamajor for ‘The Belly of the Sea’

Best Supporting Actress: María Romanillos for ‘The Consequences’

Best Supporting Male Performance: Alfredo Castro for ‘Karnawal’

Best Screenplay: ‘The Belly of the Sea’

Best Cinematography: ‘The Belly of the Sea’

Best Editing: ‘Brave Flash’

Best Music: ‘The Belly of the Sea’

Audience Award: ‘Chavalas’

Silver Biznaga Special Prize from the Critics Jury: ‘The Consequences’

Feroz Puerta Oscura Award: ‘Ama’

Silver Biznaga for Best Spanish Film (Zonazine): ‘Lucas’

Silver Biznaga for Best Ibero-American Film (Zonazine): ‘Las motitos’