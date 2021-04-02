Trailer of ‘The appearance of things’, horror with Amanda Seyfried

Netflix has released the official trailer for ‘The appearance of things‘(Things Heard & Seen), an adaptation of Elizabeth Brudage’s horror novel starring Amanda Seyfried and James Nortony that aims to have a similar tone to the streaming service’s acclaimed series,’ The Haunting of Hill House. ‘

The story follows a young couple who move to a farm near a small town in upstate New York, only to discover that their new home is cursed by the murder of its former owners. As dark secrets about your new home’s past are revealed, we’ll discover that marriage has its own secrets, too.

Written and directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (“Ten Thousand Saints”), the film’s cast is completed by Rhea Seehorn, Natalia Dyer, Karen Allen, F. Murray Abraham, Michael O’Keefe, James Urbaniaky, Alex Neustaedter. Regarding its production, it is in charge of Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Julie Cohen and Peter Cron.

The film will be available to all channel subscribers on April 29.

