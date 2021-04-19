Trailer of the Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard musical to open Cannes

The musical ‘Annette’, directed by Leos carax, will inaugurate on July 6 the 74th edition of the Cannes Film FestivalMade by Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, tells the love story between a comedian and a singer

On July 6, pandemic through, the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and its organizers, with Thierry Frémaux at the helm, will start with a highlight: ‘Annette’, musical directed by Leos Carax (‘Holy Motors’) starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film, which opens the same day in cinemas across France, is set in Los Angeles and tells the love story between Henry, a comedian actor, and Ann, an internationally famous singer. The birth of their daughter, Annette, will change the fate of the three forever.

The soundtrack of the film, as well as the original idea, is the work of Ron and Russell Mael, members of the Sparks group and who have also participated in the script. ‘Annette’ was going to be part of last year’s programming but, finally, it was decided to postpone it and it will be next July when her career for the coveted Palme d’Or begins.

“Every Leos Carax movie is an event. And this one keeps all its promises! ‘Annette’ is a gift awaited by lovers of cinema, music and culture, something that we have missed so much for a year “, says Pierre Lescure, president of Cannes.

Carax is an old friend of the Festival, since he was selected for the first time in the Official Selection in 1999 with ‘Pola’. In 2012, he competed within the same category with ‘Holy Motors’. But before, in 2008, he had already participated in Una Cierta Mirada with ‘Tokyo!’, ‘The House’ (1997) and ‘Mister Lonely’ (1997).

The rest of the titles that will make up all the sections of the contest, which this year will feature Spike Lee as president of the jury, will be announced at the end of May.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io