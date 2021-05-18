Trailer of ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’, the spin-off of ‘GI Joe’ with Henry Golding and Úrsula Corberó

The ‘GI Joe’ universe returns to theaters this year, to see if the third time is the charm. After two installments based on the toys that did not take off in criticism and their box office was rather moderate, this time they have decided to focus on the character of Snake Eyes. It’s time to see how this prequel, titled ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’, looks like. Released during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, here’s the first trailer:

Henry Golding, who came from sweeping ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, took the leading role in this action film in which We will see Snake Eyes opting to enter the deadly Arashikage clan. They will show you the way to become the best ninja. But Snake Eyes will not be able to escape the secrets of his past.

International cast

Together with Golding we will see Úrsula Corberó as the Baroness in his first role in a major Hollywood production. They will be joined by Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Haruka Abe as Akiko, and Takehiro Hira as Kenta.

‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’ hits theaters in Spain on August 20. Robert Schwentke (‘RED’) and the script were directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos (‘Beauty and the Beast’). At Paramount Pictures they want this installment to be able to give rise to more films within the ‘GI Joe’ universe, but first we will have to see how it works.