Trailer of ‘Polyamory for beginners’, by Fernando Colomo

Trailer of ‘Polyamory for beginners’, new comedy by Fernando Colomo that will hit theaters on May 21 Karra Elejalde, María Pedraza, Quim Ávila, Toni Acosta, Inma Cuevas, Eduardo Rosa and Lola Rodríguez

The next May 21th will hit theaters with the help of Vértice Cine ‘Polyamory for beginners’, comedy directed by Fernando Colomo starring Karra Elejalde (Below zero, while the war lasts), Maria Pedraza (The summer we live in, who would you take to a desert island?), Quim Avila (Ax, Red bracelets), Toni Acosta (Father there is only one, The best summer of my life), Inma Cuevas (While the war lasts, knock, knock), Eduardo Rosa (The disorder you leave, The house of flowers), Lola rodriguez (Poison), Cristina Gallego (The intermediate), Luis Bermejo (While the war lasts, The King) and Susi Caramelo (Candy, Zero in history).

Shot between Extremadura and Madrid, the film tells the story of Satur (Karra Elejalde) and Tina (Toni Acosta), a marriage in which she contributes the money and he takes care of the house and the child. The problem is that the boy, Manu (Quim Àvila), is already 28 years old and is a mediocre youtuber. Satur will turn his son into “The ranger of love”, a successful youtuber masked defender of romantic love who falls madly in love with Amanda (María Pedraza). What Manu doesn’t know is that Amanda is polyamorous and has relationships with Marta (Cristina Gallego) and Esteban (Luis Bermejo), a wealthy couple of doctors with two children, with Claudia (Lola Rodriguez), a trans girl who works in the world of fashion and with Alex (Eduardo Rosa), skydiving instructor and muscular model.

Produced by Morena Films, AIE Fluid Agreement and Ran Entertainment and with a script by Colomo himself, along with Casandra Macías and Marina Maesso, ‘Poliamor para principiantes’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its time in theaters.

