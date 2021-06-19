Trailer of ‘Pig’, that of Nicolas Cage and his sow

Trailer of ‘Pig‘, from Michael Sarnoski.Nicolas Cage stars in the film with Alex Wolff, Adam arkin, Nina belforte and a sow.First images of ‘Pig‘.

A truffle hunter living alone in the forests of Oregon must go back to his Portland past in search of his beloved forage sow when she is kidnapped. And the truffle finder is Nicolas Cage. It is that we really do not need to write anything else, this is going to be a gem.

Michael Sarnoski premieres in the feature film with this story, co-written with Vanessa Block, in which he beat us the moment we met his premise and his protagonist, a madness that could only be the brilliant producer Neon.

The already essential Alex Wolff complete the cast with Adam arkin, Nina belforte, Dalene young, Gretchen corbett. “We talk almost every few days,” Wolff told Variety about her relationship with Cage. “We texted each other all day and he FaceTimeed me about two days ago, we really supported each other and helped each other with everything. We started making the movie when we were both going through very similar personal things in our life and we immediately bonded, connected and were very emotionally open with each other. We become best friends. “

Shot in Oregon in late 2019, ‘Pig‘will be released in North American cinemas on July 16, will it manage to escape the festival circuit in Spain and reach theaters?

In one way or another, it seems that we are facing a new blow from the actor, a title that will be added to the collection of jewels that he has given us in his last decade of career and that includes’Blind fury‘(Patrick Lussier, 2011),’Joe‘(David Gordon Green, 2013),’Mom and Dad‘(Brian Taylor, 2017),’Mandy‘(Panos Cosmatos, 2018),’Color Out of Space‘(Richard Stanley, 2019),’Willy’s wonderland‘(Kevin Lewis, 2021) and hopefully the imminent’Prisoners of the Ghostland‘(Sion Sono, 2021).

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

NEON

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io