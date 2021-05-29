Trailer of Old the new movie by M. Night Shyamalan. Let’s talk about the trailer for the new movie Old by M. Night Shyamalan, based on the graphic novel called Sandcastle.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the mystery movie is about a group of people who suddenly realize that they are rapidly aging on a beach for a day. Well, without sunscreen it can happen, not in one day, but in several years, right? USE SUNSCREEN!

“It’s based on a graphic novel my daughters gave me,” the creator of Sexto Sentido commented, and Split told EW earlier this year. “I read it, and the premise was so powerful, of these people who went to this beach and their experiences on the beach that day … I thought it was very scary and emotional, and the ideas just started to come out, and I contacted the owner , and the person who wrote it. It was something beautiful, and kind of moving, that came from my daughters, this story is about getting old very very fast. “

The film Old stars Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant. I loved Alex Wolff on Hereditary. WATCH THE TRAILER before reading on.

Ok the trailer, initially very WTF? What’s going on? I have not read the novel, so I only rely on the trailer. But it caught my attention that they say, children are not allowed on the beach … AHA! Children grow old, and one of them is suddenly pregnant !! What the…? WHY? HOW? Then you start to see details, like the clothes … the clothes don’t age? Grows with children, the sizes? The hair? WTF? Obviously, there is an explanation to that and that is where the mystery lies. When he tells you, you have wrinkles !! LMAO! Someone’s worst nightmare, imagine saying that to a celeb in Hollywood !!! LMAO!

I like Shyamalan’s films, although when I saw some of them the first time I ended up hating them … later I see them again and I hate them less. LOL! Sixth Sense is the best without a doubt, it marked a before and after, Unbreakable, The Village, Signals … Split. His films have good plots, but in the execution, sometimes … (?) So, I’m definitely going to see this one. Now I’m with his series, Servant (Like it!). I hope the outcome of this, Old, does not disappoint. HA!

So, Trailer of Old the new movie by M. Night Shyamalan. I have seen that they have translated the title as “Old”, “Time” … I don’t know why I think it has something to do with aliens or some kind of wormhole … SORRY !!! I already start to solve the movie in my head.

Share this news!