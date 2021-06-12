Trailer of ‘Monsters at work’, the series of ‘Monsters SA’ for Disney +

Pixar’s monsters are about to return, this time with their own series for Disney +. It is the first great project of the flexo for the streaming platform, which until now had only launched the experiment ‘Pixar in real life’, several shorts and, of course, ‘Soul’ and ‘Luca’ as direct streaming premieres due to the pandemic. We finally have the full trailer for ‘Monsters at Work’, which will not star Mike and Sulley.

Although the cyclops and the furry giant will appear again in the series, the protagonist of the plot will be Tylor Tuskmon, who has not found out that Monsters SA no longer works giving scares to children but making them laugh. Tylor dreamed of becoming a Scarer and graduated with honors from college for it. But since there are no more jobs for scarers, he is assigned to a maintenance team.

They will be the stars of this series, in which they will have to discover if they have what it takes to make children laugh. This team features the voices of Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff and Alanna Ubach in the original version. Disney Spain has already confirmed that José Mota and Santiago Segura will once again dub Mike and Sulley in the Spanish version.

New release date

The funny thing about the trailer for ‘Monsters at work’ is that it also announces a new release date for the series. At first it was going to arrive at Disney + on July 2, but now they mark it for July 7, moving to Wednesdays as ‘Loki’ already did.. We will have to wait for the Spanish trailer to know if it will be the same date in our country.