Trailer of ‘MODOK’, the crazy Marvel animated series coming to Disney +

Marvel and Hulu have worked together to carry out ‘MODOK’, a series that will come to this platform and that will continue to extend the Marvel seal on the small screen, although it is independent of the UCM. MODOK is a supervillain who has plans to one day rule the Earth, but it is difficult for things to turn out well, partly because he has to fight at the same time against his family, with a marriage that makes waters, and partly because his organization, the AIM, is not going through its best moment either. This is what we see in the trailer that both companies have released and that you can see below.

As we have been able to appreciate, the character must rebuild his personal life, his company, while trying to execute his ambitious plans in an animated series in stop-motion format with lots of comedy and action. The plot of the first season will center, it seems, on a villain who yearns to return to his best days and rowing against the current for it. Patton Oswalt will be in charge of starring in the series, voicing MODOK.

At the same time, the actor will also act as showrunner and executive producer of the series along with Jordan Blum. The direction of the episodes that will make up the first season will be in charge of Eric Towner and Alex Kamer. In addition to Oswalt, the cast is led by performers such as Whoopi Goldberg as Marian Pouncy, Jon Hamm (‘Mad Men’), who will voice Iron Man, Bill Hader as Samuel Sterns and Nathan Fillion as Simon Williams.

Many Marvel characters

During a virtual event at New York Comic-Con last year, showrunners Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt gave details of the project that was then underway before fans around the world. Oswalt talked about how lucky they had been to introduce various Marvel characters: “I can’t believe the Marvel toy box they let us play with. We proposed some characters to them, some even from Universe X, and we said, ‘We don’t know if they’re going to say yes to this,’ and they said: ‘ Yes, go ahead, ‘”it said.

So did Blum, who said that being alien to the UCM, it made it much easier for them to put characters with greater freedom. He also compared the project to other animated superhero series that we have already seen: “We were lucky because our series is its own animated world. We adopt an attitude similar to that of ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ or ‘Batman: The LEGO Movie ‘where everything counts and we take out what we need for the stories and then we carve our own section with AIM and MODOK and Marvel was great at giving us a lot of the toys, “he said.

‘MODOK’ will hit Hulu on May 21. It will do so in Spain the same day, where it can be seen through Disney + within its Star brand.