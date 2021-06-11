Trailer of ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’: Return to your childhood with He-Man and Netflix

Netflix has just released the first trailer for ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, the series that recovers He-Man and Skeletor almost 40 years later from the mythical animated series that marked the childhood of many. And he does it, of course, appealing to nostalgia with ‘I Need A Hero’ playing in the background:

Despite all the time that has passed, the series picks up the plot where the original left off. Kevin Smith even described it as “the next episode.” Now, although it will have all the elements that we loved, it also intends to expand not only its mythology but also the topics it will cover.

On our return to Eternia we will see how the Guardians of Grayskull are separated. Teela will do her best to reunite them, retrieve the Sword of Power, and once again protect the kingdom from the forces of evil. Prince Adam will shout again “I have the power!” and he will bring us back the muscular He-Man, ready to once again take down his enemies.

Adventure in the middle of summer

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ will arrive on Netflix on Friday, July 23 with the first part of its initial season. Their original voice cast is insane, with Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Chris Wood as He-Man, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela.