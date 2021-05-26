Trailer of Last Night in Soho, the new Anya Taylor-Joy

Director Edgar Wright presents his terrifying new story titled Last Night in Soho which stars actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

The first trailer for the film Last night in Soho from Edgar wright is now online, and offers us an elegant, atmospheric and spooky journey to the most sordid side of London in the 60s. Where what will stand out the most will be the interpretive duel between Anya Taylor-Joy Y Thomasin McKenzie.

Last night in Soho is a psychological horror movie that follows a young woman named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) who is somehow able to travel back in time to the 1960s. There he meets a dazzling aspiring singer named Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy). The two seem to share the same experiences, but things soon take a strange turn when the timelines seem to merge.

Here is the trailer for Last Night in Soho:

This is how director Edgar Wright himself described the story:

“There is something I have in common with the main character that I am afflicted with nostalgia for a decade in which I did not live.” Said the director of Last Night in Soho. “You think of London in the sixties, what would that be like? Imagine if you knew everything you knew now and came back. I take a premise according to which you have a character who, in an abstract way, gets to travel through time. And the reality of the decade may not be what she imagines. It has an element of be careful what you wish for. “

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Synnove Karlsen, Joakim Skarli, Andrew Bicknell, Colin Mace, Michael Ajao, Will Rogers and Will Rowlands.

Last Night in Soho will premiere on November 5, 2021. So it will compete at the box office with The Eternals of Marvel Studios.