Trailer of ‘Heels’, new wrestling series with Stephen Amell

STARZ has released the official trailer for‘Heels’, series starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as two brothers involved in the world of independent wrestling. Along with the trailer, it has been announced that the series will be available from next August 15, 2021.

‘Heels’ is a story about the men and women who pursue their dreams in the world of professional wrestling in a small town. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows the story of the new family wrestling tradition promotion in which two brothers and rivals (Amell as Jack Spade and Ludwig as his younger brother Ace Spade) vie for their late legacy. dad. In the ring, someone has to be good and someone has to play his nemesis, his heel. But in the real world, those characters can be difficult to meet, or difficult to leave behind.

The series is written by Michael Waldron (‘Loki’), with Mike O’Malley (‘Survivor’s Remorse’) directing. Along with Waldron and O’Malley, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn (‘The Dirt’), Peter Segal (‘Get Smart’), Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Paramount Television Studios for STARZ.

In addition to Amell and Ludwig, ‘Heels’ stars the following regular cast: Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Robby Ramos, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garca and two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.