Trailer of ‘Heels’, new wrestling series with Stephen Amell

Starz has released the first trailer for‘Heels’, series starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as two brothers involved in the world of independent wrestling. Along with this first trailer, it has been announced that the series will be available from next August 15, 2021 (also in Spain).

‘Heels’ is a story about the men and women who pursue their dreams in the world of professional wrestling in a small town. Set in a tight-knit Georgia community, it follows the story of the new family wrestling tradition promotion in which two brothers and rivals (Amell as Jack Spade and Ludwig as his younger brother Ace Spade) vie for their legacy late father. In the ring, someone has to be good and someone has to play his nemesis, his heel. But in the real world, those characters can be difficult to meet, or difficult to leave behind.

Besides Amell and Ludwig, ‘Heels’ It also stars Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Robby Ramos, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia and two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison.

The series is written by Michael Waldron (‘Loki’, ‘Rick and Morty’), with Mike O’Malley (‘Survivor’s Remorse’, ‘Shameless’) directing. Along with Waldron and O’Malley, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn and Peter Segal, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Paramount Television Studios for STARZ.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.