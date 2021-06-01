Trailer of ‘Chavalas’, the story of four friends who meet again … in the neighborhood

Filmax presents the official trailer for ‘Girls‘, the cousin of Carol Rodríguez Cols that stars Vicky Luengo (‘ Anti-riot ‘), Elisabet Casanovas (‘ Merl ‘), Carolina Yuste (‘ Carmen y Lola ‘) and ngela Cervantes (‘ Perfect Life ‘).

Ana Fernndez, Jos Mota, Cristina Plazas, Mario Zorrilla, Biel Duran, Maite Buenafuente, Llus Marqus and Frank Feys complete the main cast of this production by Miguel Torrente and Marta Figueras that will be released in Spanish cinemas on September 3, 2018. hand of Filmax, after passing through the Malaga Festival next week.

The film revolves around Marta, Desi, Soraya and Bea, four inseparable friends in adolescence who meet again in the neighborhood to revive the friendship that united them, share new adventures together and face the dilemmas that surround them. A reality that forces them to confront those adolescents who were and the women they want to be.

Almost without realizing it, they help each other make important decisions in their lives. The passage of time and how different they are is not an excuse for their friendship to prevail over everything else …

In the words of its director, the film “does not approach the neighborhood from the exotic, nor the reduction of its image to the folklore to which it has been subjected especially by the music industry. ‘Chicks’ is a fresh and naturalistic bet that portrays the essence of the periphery, without associating it with the marginality that has often been attributed to it. A real neighborhood, vibrant and full of life, where four lifelong friends live situations full of truth, humor and emotion “.

