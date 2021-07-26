Trailer of ‘Army of Thieves’, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

During the celebration of one of the most important events of the year, Comic-Con @ Home 2021, Netflix has dedicated an entire panel to the presentation of one of its imminent releases: ‘Army of Thieves’. At this event, the streaming giant has released the first trailer for this movie, as well as the first details of it.

This ‘Army of Thieves’ is the prequel to Zack Snyder’s hit movie ‘Army of the Dead’, released on Netflix last May. On this occasion, Snyder will be in charge of the script and the production of the film, leaving the directing work in the hands of Matthias Schweighofer. This German director and actor whom we already saw in ‘Army of the Dead’ will also star in the film in the role of Ludwig Dieter. Along with him, the film will also feature actors such as Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei in ‘Game of Thrones’), Stuart Martin (‘The Medici: Lords of Florence’), the German actress Ruby O. Fee and Guz Khan, who already agreed with Nathalie Emmanuel in the series ‘Four weddings and a funeral’.

Along with this first teaser a first official poster has also been revealed of the movie. In this image we see the character of Schweighöfer accompanied by the following phrase: “You don’t have to go to Las Vegas to be lucky”:

Official synopsis

The film introduces us to the story of Ludwig Dieter (Schweighöfrer), a man who works as a teller in a small town bank when he is recruited by a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) to join a group made up of some of the most wanted criminals. of all the world. Its main objective is to steal a series of unbreakable safes located in some of the most prestigious banks in all of Europe. All this in a very early phase of the virus that would later unleash the zombie apocalypse.

The film will thus be the starting point for the creation of that scenario that we could see in ‘Army of the Dead’ and to be completed later with ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’, a series in anime format that will function as a spin-off of this zombie saga that Snyder is creating for Netflix.