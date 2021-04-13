Trailer of ‘Army of the Dead’, the Netflix zombie movie and Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder is having a very strong year. Having finally successfully launched his ‘Justice League’ montage on HBO, He is ready to release his new movie, this time on Netflix. “Army of the Dead” is his return to the zombie cinema, a blockbuster with Las Vegas as the setting and a robbery as a common thread in the middle of a horde of the undead. Deadline. Here’s the trailer, just released:

Have you gotten over the zombie tiger thing? Dave Bautista leads the cast as Scott Ward, leader of a band of mercenaries who wants to take advantage of the zombie crisis to carry out the biggest heist in history. He is accompanied by Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder and Hiroyuki Sanada. Snyder himself signs the script with Shay Hatten and Toby Harold. He also produces the film with his wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller.

At the trailer presentation, Snyder explained that ‘Army of the Dead’ is “a self-conscious genre-busting movieHe knows what it is “and that is why he has a great sense of humor. The director who became obsessed with zombies when he made ‘Dawn of the Dead’ had long wanted to play with genre clichés:” I was obsessed with the idea of ​​accepted rules in the world of zombies and created a scenario in which to play with those rules and topics. “Among his inspirations he chooses ‘Aliens’ and ‘1997: Rescue in New York’. To recreate Las Vegas they shot in two abandoned Atlantic casinos City.

Dave Bautista also briefly logged in to say that even though I had wanted to work with Snyder for years because ‘300’ left a mark on him, “at first I was not very interested” in a zombie movie. But precisely the mixture of genres and the layers that his character has made him change his mind. Although he stresses that the whole team is fantastic and “like a family”, he stays with Dieter, the character of Matthias Schweighofer, the scene stealer from the film. The two did not fail to point out that the film is intended to be above all very entertaining.

Snyder also revealed that there are more zombie animals in the movie beyond the tiger stealing the entire trailer. There is only one animal kingdom that is saved from being infected by the zombie virus: “The only immune are birds because they have their … own past. If birds could be infected, we would have problems. “Human zombies have also” evolved “as the genre has, explains the filmmaker. What does advance, with a huge blow to Warner Bros., is that this is his Snyder Cut, “there are no more versions” because “he has not had to fight for anything”.

Zombies with many legs

Netflix has big plans for ‘Army of the Dead’. In addition to the movie, the platform is planning a couple more titles. One will be a prequel directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, which will focus on his character, Dieter Ludwig.. Filming ended in December. Another will be a series titled ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’, also set at the beginning of the pandemic. The series will be animated anime style and will tell how these zombies arose that are agile and capable of organizing themselves. Snyder advances that we will see zombie dogs in it. And it also drops that we should follow the adventures of this universe in spin-offs if we want to find out what happened beyond Las Vegas.

‘Army of the Dead’ to premiere on Netflix May 21. A little earlier it will also hit select theaters.