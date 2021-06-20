Trailer, in scoop, of the short starring Paula Usero

On June 18, the 36th edition of the Valencia International Film Festival Cinema Jove will start, which will have the premiere in its Official Section of ‘When you pop’, short film starring Paula Usero (Nominated for the Goya for Best New Actress 2021 and for the Feroz Awards and CEC Medal for Best Supporting Actress 2021 for Rosa’s wedding), Maria Caballero (Amar, The Ministry of Time, Soul) and Jorge Silvestre (Giants, Alba). The short film revolves around The Little Sisters of Quality, the group made up of both actresses, and whose first song, which is part of the soundtrack, will be available from June 18 on music platforms and YouTube.

The short film, shot in different locations in the interior of Alicante, tells the story of Alicia (María Caballero) and Ruth (Paula Usero), who finally leave Malasaña to play at a festival with their group: Las Hermanitas de la Calidad. The problem is that they are lost in the middle of nowhere and without coverage. His only way to get to the concert on time is to get in the car of Javi (Jorge Silvestre), a young hunter fascinated with Alicia and of the same age as the girls but with ideas more typical of a 50-year-old man. Jorge will do his best to take the cat into the water while Ruth will fight not to tarnish the feminist reputation of the band. To all this, on the radio they alert the entire region of the escape of a dangerous prisoner.

The creators behind the entire project are Kevin Castellano and Edu Hirschfeld, scriptwriters and directors of the film and songwriters. They both define it as “A road movie at a standstill where the rhythm can jump from one moment to another; a Western with a pop air ”.

Paula will also be in charge of conducting the Silver Photograms ceremony next fall.

