Trailer for ‘Where is Anne Frank?’, A film by Ari Folman

Le Pacte presents the official trailer of ‘Where is Anne Frank?’, an animated film written and directed by Ari Folman (‘Waltz with Bashir’, ‘The Congress’) based on the famous personal diaries written by this German girl of Jewish descent between June 12, 1942 and August 1 from 1944.

Based on Folman’s own 2017 graphic novel, this film version introduces us to Kitty, Anne Frank’s imaginary friend to whom the little girl dedicated her famous diary. As a determined teenager, Kitty wakes up in the future, inside Frank’s house in Amsterdam, and sets out on an adventure to find her best friend, convinced that she is still alive somewhere in Europe.

The film, which has a soundtrack composed for the occasion by Max Ritcher (‘The Leftovers’), will hit French cinemas on November 24, while the Spanish will do so on a date yet to be determined by the hand. by Vrtigo Films.

This will be one of the six films present at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival that the company will distribute in our country in the near future. The other five are ‘Three floors‘by Nanni Moretti,’Nitram‘by Justin Kurzel, ‘Great Freedom’ by Sebastian Meise, ‘Lamb‘by Valdimar Jhannsson, and’The Innocents‘by Eskil Vogt.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.