Trailer for ‘Under the Stadium Lights’, a story of overcoming with Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson

Saban Films has released the official trailer for their upcoming film titled ‘Under the Stadium Lights‘, a sports drama starring Milo Gibson (son of Mel Gibson) and Oscar-nominated actor Laurence Fishburne that will hit both US theaters and on VOD on June 4.

Based on Al Pickett and Chad Mitchell’s book, ‘Brother’s Keeper,’ the film is inspired by the true story of a small-town high school football team that beat all odds to win its state championship. After a crushing loss ended their previous season, everyone put the Abilene Eagles out of contention for the title.

Facing personal doubts and challenges both on and off the field, it will take the guidance of your team chaplain and a surrogate father figure to realize what you can accomplish when you stick together as a team. In this uplifting story, the Abilene Eagles will once again fly in an incredible comeback that will be remembered forever in the history of the sport.

Directed by Todd Randall from a script by John Collins and Hamid Torabpour, along with Fishburne and Gibson the film stars Abigail Hawk, Noel Gugliemi, Glenn Morshower, Adrian Favela, Eddie George and Josh Richards. Regarding its production, it is in charge of Mark Smith, Camille Torabpour and Hamid Torabpour.

