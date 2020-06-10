With you the trailer of ‘Jian Ru Pan Shi’, a dramatic thriller that we will know internationally under the title of ‘Under the Light’ and which has been directed by Zhang Yimou, responsible for such relevant and interesting titles as ‘The red lantern’, ‘The way home’, ‘Hero’, ‘The house of flying daggers’, ‘The flowers of war’ or more Recently, ‘Sombra’, one of the five best non-English speaking films released in our country in 2019.

The Chinese director once again tries his luck with the thriller with this story that we really don’t know much about, beyond the fact that it is set in the underworld and in which, judging by what is seen in his trailer, several people will be seen involved in a series of failed shenanigans that not everyone can get rid of as easily.

A film, brand new in his native China sometime in 2020, which Yimou has shot after ‘One Second’Let’s remember, a film that should have been presented in society during the Berlin Festival … in 2019. However, the film was withdrawn at the last hour of the official competition, and we have not heard from it since then.

Although the festival claimed “technical reasons” for this decision, the fact that more than a year later it still does not see the light seems to confirm that, as was already suspected at the time, the film was not approved by the regulators of his country. And it is that no director, producer or Chinese star, no matter how skillful, acclaimed or rich he is, has the last word on his film, the smallest detail of which must be previously approved by the Chinese government.

Located in the midst of the Cultural Revolution, a socio-political movement that occurred in China from 1966 to 1976, ‘One Second’ It revolves around a prisoner who escapes from the labor camp where he was being held. Risking everything and after encountering an orphaned girl, take a long journey through a lonely and desert landscape lashed by suffocating heat with the intention of watching a documentary of which that girl has a second of footage.

Anyway, below the first official trailer of ‘Under the Light’, film that at the moment we do not know who to bring to Spain …

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.