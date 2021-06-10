Trailer for ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut

Netflix has released the first trailer for ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!‘, a film based on the musical by Jonathan Larson that marks the debut as a feature film director for Lin-Manuel Miranda. With a cast led by ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘To the Last Man’ star Andrew Garfield, the film is expected to hit select theaters and the platform this fall.

It is an autobiographical tale set in 1990 that follows aspiring music writer Jon (Garfield). As he writes what he hopes will be the next great American theater production and the bills pile up on the table, his girlfriend Susan wonders why she continues to have such uncertainty in her life to support her boyfriend’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, Jon’s best friend and roommate Michael has given up when it comes to the stage world to take a high-paying publicity job. Against this background, the three of them wonder if they have made the right decision in their lives.

Alongside Garfield, the film stars Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Jordan Fisher, Joanna Adler, Robin De Jesus, Joshua Henry, and Beth Malone.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment are the producers of this project whose script comes from the writer Steven Levenson (‘Dear Evan Hansen’). Julie Larson, Celia Costas and Levenson himself are the executive producers.

