Trailer for ‘Those Who Wish My Death’, Taylor Sheridan’s New Thriller

Warner Bros. presents the official trailer for ‘Those who wish my death‘, suspense thriller in which Angelina Jolie plays the tormented person in charge of a fire watch tower that continues to drag the loss of three lives that she could not save in a fire.

And now he finds himself with a 12-year-old boy, traumatized and who has no one to ask for help …

Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber and Jon Bernthal complete the main cast of this film directed by Taylor Sheridan, writer of ‘Sicario’, director of ‘Wind River’ or creator of ‘Yellowstone’ , among other things.

Sheridan himself signs the script for this film with Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta, author of the original novel in which it is inspired. In turn Sheridan is one of its producers along with Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Aaron L. Gilbert and Kevin Turen. Steven Thibault, Ashley Levinson, Andria Spring, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Kathryn Dean, Michael Friedman, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong serve as executive producers.

Sheridan’s creative team includes Ben Richardson, the cinematographer he worked with on ‘Wind River,’ or production designer Neil Spisak, costume designer Kari Perkins, editor Chad Galster or composer Brian Tyler, with those who have collaborated on ‘Yellowstone’.

New Line Cinema presents’Those who wish my death‘, a BRON Studios and Filmrights production in association with Creative Wealth Media. Warner Bros. Pictures distributes the film worldwide, with a release set in Spanish theaters for May 7, 2021, a week before its release in the United States.

