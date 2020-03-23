Trailer for ‘The Willoughby Brothers’, a new animated film from Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for the animated film ‘The Willoughby brothers‘, adaptation of the acclaimed book by author Lois Lowry that will be available on the streaming platform starting next April 22. The film is directed by Kris Pearn, who debuted with the 2013 film (also animated), ‘Rain of Meatballs 2’.

The Willoughby brothers are convinced that without their parents (a couple of selfish) they would do much better. When the siblings come up with a plan to send their parents on vacation, the four children embark on an adventure in search of the true meaning of family.

The film features the original voices of Alessia Caracomo Jane, Will Forte as Tim, Vincent Tong as the Barnabys, Ricky Gervais as Cat, Maya Rudolph as Nanny, Terry Crews as Commander Melanoff, Martin Shortcomoel the father and Jane Krakowski as the mother.

With a script by Pearn himself, the film is produced by Luke Carroll, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Brenda Gilbert. This feature length computer animation was animated by the Canadian company BRON Animation.

