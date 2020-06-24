‘Rosa’s wedding‘by Icar Bollan presents his trailer, a fresh and fun preview of the odyssey of its protagonist to start a new life … even if no one understands it. This very special bride is played by a Candela Pea (‘Hierro’) wrapped by an invasive but affectionate family formed by Sergi Lpez, Nathalie Poza, Ramn Barea or Paula Usero, among others.

On . of turning 45, Rosa realizes that she has always lived for and for others and decides to press the nuclear button, send everything for a ride and take charge of her life. But first, she wants to embark on a very special commitment: A marriage to herself.

You will soon discover that your father, brothers and daughter have other plans, and that changing your life is not so easy if it is not in the family script. Getting married, even with herself, is going to be the hardest thing she’s ever done.

This tender comedy will open and compete in the Official Section of the Malaga Festival on August 21, the same day that it is expected to hit theaters throughout Spain.

Bollan also signs the script (this time with Alicia Luna) and as in his first films, he addresses a story of characters that tells us about things that affect us all in one way or another, but always with humor and emotion. And again coincides with Candela Pea after ‘Hello, are you alone?’ and ‘I give you my eyes’.

For the director « reconciling what Rosa wants with what others want becomes a titanic task, even if it is to organize your own wedding. There are many Roses among us and we are all a bit Rosa … Learning to know what that you want and not give it up is a difficult subject to pass and sometimes it is not achieved in a lifetime. But Rosa is willing to do it. «

‘Rosa’s wedding‘is a production of Tandem Films, Turanga Films, Setembro Cine, La boda de Rosa the movie AIE and Halley Productions (France) with the participation of RTVE, Movistar + and Punt Mdia, the financing of the Government of Spain and the help of Institut Valenci de Cultura (IVC) and the Institut Catal de les Empreses Culturals (ICEC).

The film will be distributed by Filmax, while its international sales will be borne by The Match Factory.

