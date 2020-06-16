HBO Max has released the official trailer for the third season of ‘Search Party’, the wonderful and highly recommended mystery comedy created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter for TBS that in our country we can enjoy on-demand services from operators like Movistar + thanks to TNT Spain.

A mystery comedy and / or comic thriller, according to the sensibility of each one, about a group of millennials from New York engrossed in their own banal existence, whose search for a missing old acquaintance will lead them much to their sorrow for a twisted and dark path of no return.

Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hagner and Brandon Micheal Hall return to lead the cast of this new season that will premiere in the United States in just a few days, on June 25, being one of the first major releases of the new streaming platform for WarnerMedia.

A third season that will premiere two and a half years after the second … and that will continue in the near future with a fourth that is already filmed, without TNT Spain for the moment having ruled on the future of the series in our country.

