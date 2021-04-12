trailer for the second season of the Apple TV series +

Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows is one of the most successful series on Apple TV +. Comedy, which has as its axis what happens in a video game development studio, it will premiere its second season on May 7. However, with the trailer released today, we can already imagine what the new episodes will bring us.

One of the attractions of the new season, in addition to its talented cast, will be the guest stars who seek to bring freshness to the lives of these gamers. For example, the multi-awarded rapper Snoop Dogg, the creator of “Drunk History”, comedian and actor Derek Waters, among others.

In the new episodes of Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows The Feast of Crows team is back in the office to continue working on the game. They try to launch a staggering expansion, but some internal problems are delaying the development of the product.

Mythic Quest promises a good dose of humor

As if the cast additions to Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows weren’t enough, Ian (Rob McElhenney), the new co-creative director, and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) make an effort to steer the direction of the game And, although they seem to agree on the steps to follow, everyone begins to suspect that it is a hoax and fear the worst outcome.

For his part, CW (Oscar F. Murray Abraham) overcomes some complex situations of the past, while the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) make the offices talk about romance. David (David Hornsby) loses another woman in his life when Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to help Brad (Danny Pudi).

The trailer for Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows shows, in part, how complex it is to get along in highly dynamic work teams, but it elevates everything with situations that will make more than one laugh. The second season will also feature cast members Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs.

As we mentioned earlier, the second season of Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows will premiere on May 7 with new episodes weekly every Friday. The new trailer is presented before the launch of “Everlight”, a special independent episode of the first season that will premiere at level this Friday, April 16 on Apple TV +.

Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows is produced by RCG, 3Arts, and Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also participate in the production.

