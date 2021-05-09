trailer for the second and final season of ‘The Neighbor’

The Spanish comic, and specifically the creations of Santiago Garcia, live a moment of audiovisual splendor. The first season of The neighbor garnered rave reviews and yesterday, shortly after HBO Max announced that the adaptation of Garcia! (another comic signed, precisely, by García) would be his first Spanish production, Netflix released the trailer for the second season. One that, however, may leave a bittersweet aftertaste among its viewers, as it is about the advancement of its final chapters once the streaming platform did not want to renew it beyond a second batch.

These episodes will arrive on May 21th to the service catalog, continuing the story of Titan, alias Javier (Quim Gutierrez) where we leave it. Now, Madrid is preparing its candidacy for the Olympic Games wanting this superhero to participate in the promotion (with the recently signed Grace Olaya in the role of the mayor), something that will cause an actor to be hired to play Titan. This actor is nothing less than Fran perea, main name among several incorporations that also include Javier Botet as a mysterious official who has come to Earth in search of the Guardian.

In addition to Gutiérrez, they repeat as members of the regular cast Clara Lago, Adrián Pino Y Catalina Sopelana. The second season was filmed last summer and among its directors are Raúl Navarro, Víctor García León, Mar Olid Y Ernesto Sevilla (confirmed as director of the next film of Camera Cafe). It is developed by Raúl Navarro, Miguel Esteban, Josep Gatell Y Teresa de Rosendo, and among its producers are the same Sara Antuña Y Carlos del Pando who have been confirmed as showrunners for ¡García !. You can see the trailer for the final stretch of The Neighbor below these lines: