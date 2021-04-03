Trailer for the return of the franchise

Trailer of ‘Spiral: Saw‘.Chris rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in this new film, directed by Darren lynn bousman. ‘Spiral: Saw‘opens in theaters on May 21.

We already have here the new trailer for ‘Spiral: Saw‘, the return of a franchise that aims to show that it is not as burned out as it seems, a mission to which its two main stars have been entrusted.

Chris rock He was the first to be confirmed as the protagonist after it was known that he was one of the producers of the film and that he signed the script with Josh stolberg and Pete goldfinger. The next big news was the addition of Samuel L. Jackson as the father of the Rock character. Next to them will be Max minghella (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) that will bring her companion to life, William Schenk and Marisol nichols (‘Riverdale’), who will be Police Captain Angie Garza.

Director, Darren lynn bousman, is not exactly a newcomer to the saga. After the success of ‘Saw‘(James Wan, 2004), it was he who took care of’Saw II‘(2005),’Saw III‘(2006) and’Saw IV‘(2007) to dedicate later to relaizar’Repo! The Genetic Opera‘(2008) and the segment’The Night Billy Raised Hell‘ from ‘Halloween tales‘(2015).

The saga did not end with him, you would like. ‘Saw V‘(David Hackl, 2008),’Saw VI‘(Kevin Greutert, 2009),’Saw VII 3D‘(Kevin Greutert, 2010) and’Saw VIII‘(The Spierig Brothers, 2017) burned what obviously seemed to be spent cartridges from a franchise driven by inertia but, somehow, here we are again.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Lionsgate

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io