Trailer for ‘The Protg’, thriller with Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q and Michael Keaton

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for ‘The Protg‘, killer revenge thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q that we previously knew as’ The Asset’. The film is scheduled to premiere in the USA on August 20 (September 10 in Spain).

The film follows the story of Rembrandt (Keaton) and Anna (Maggie Q), two of the world’s leading murderers who share a mysterious past in Vietnam. For years, they have traveled the world competing with each other for high-profile contracts. But when Anna discovers that her mentor Moody (Jackson) has been murdered, she and Rembrandt must form an uneasy alliance and return to Vietnam to locate the murderer.

Directed by Martin Campbell (‘Casino Royale’) from a script by Richard Wenk, the film is produced by Campbell, Arthur Sarkissian, Moshe Diamant and Rob Van Norden. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Jeffrey Greenstein will serve as executive producers alongside Jonathan Yunger, Gareth West, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman and Lonnie Ramati.

Both the trailer and an elegant poster of the movie are available below.

