Trailer for ‘The North Water’, AMC series with Jack O’Connell and Colin Farrell

AMC + has released the official trailer of ‘The North Water’, series starring Colin Farrell (‘Artemis Fowl’), Jack O’Connell (‘Jungleland’) and Stephen Graham (‘The Irishman’) whose world premiere will take place on Thursday, July 15, with new episodes every Thursday until August 12. A poster available below has been posted next to the trailer.

In the series Farrell plays Henry Drax, a harpooner and brutal killer whose amorality results from the harsh and unforgiving world in which he lives. Drax embarks on a whaling expedition to the Arctic with Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a discredited former army surgeon who joins the crew as the ship’s physician. Hoping to escape the horrors of his past, Sumner finds himself on an ill-fated journey with a murderous psychopath. As he seeks his redemption, his story turns into a fierce struggle for survival in the arctic wasteland.

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh from the novel of the same title by Ian McGuire, ‘The North Water’ is a See-Saw Films production with Rhombus Media as a co-producer. BBC Studios will handle the distribution of this series consisting of three one-hour episodes and a final 90-minute episode, set both in the city of Hull and on the Arctic ice in the late 1850s.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.