Netflix has released the first official trailer for its new adult series from ‘Adventure Time’ creator Pendleton Ward, ‘The Midnight Gospel’, the story of a space announcer who travels through different and strange worlds. Duncan Trussell, author of the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” pdcast is co-creator of this series whose first season of 8 episodes hit the channel on April 20.

In ‘The Midnight Gospel’, traversing disparate worlds within his multiverse simulator, a space launcher named Clancy explores existential questions about life, death and everything else, while interviewing beings living on other worlds and leaving the comfort of your extradimensional home.

Pendleton Ward currently has several projects in development, including an animated series titled ‘Bravest Warriors’ and a four-hour special from Cartoon Network’s award-winning animated series’ Adventure Time’ to be titled ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands’. This series will premiere on HBO Max sometime next year.

