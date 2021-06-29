Trailer for ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, the film prequel to ‘The Sopranos’

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for ‘The Many Saints of Newark‘, the long-awaited cinematic prequel to’ The Sopranos’, the famous HBO series created by David Chase that is unanimously considered one of the best in television history.

The film, co-written and produced by David Chase himself, will follow in the footsteps of young Anthony “Tony” Soprano as he grows up and matures in one of the most tumultuous times in Newark history in the late 1960s, becoming this way in the mobster that James Gandolfini immortalized on the small screen.

The actor’s own son, sadly deceased eight years ago, Michael Gandolfini, is now in charge of giving new life to this iconic character in this film whose cast also includes the names of Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll. , Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga.

Directed by Alan Taylor, responsible for a total of nine episodes of the original series (although known above all for having directed seven of ‘Game of Thrones’), the film will hit Spanish theaters on September 24, a week before to be released in the United States simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max.

