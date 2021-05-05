Trailer for ‘The Last Love Letter’, romantic drama with Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley

Netflix and Studiocanal have released two official trilers of the film adaptation of ‘The last love letter‘(The Last Letter From Your Lover), a story based on the play by author Jojo Moyes starring Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Jones (‘ The Theory of Everything ‘) and Golden Globe-nominated actress Shailene Woodley (‘ Big Little Lies’) .

It is a love story set in London and the Riviera. It centers on Ellie (Jones), a young journalist in contemporary London who discovers a series of love letters in the archives. These letters tell the story of an intense but convoluted romance in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare. As Ellie becomes embroiled in the story, she becomes obsessed with uncovering the identities of the lovers and finding out how their love story ends.

Along with Jones and Woodley the cast will be made up of Callum Turner (‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’), Joe Alwyn (‘The Favorite’), Nabhaan Rizwan (‘Informer’) and Ncuti Gatwa (‘Sex Education’). Augustine Frizzell (‘Never Goin’ Back ‘) directs the project from a script adapted by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding.

StudioCanal, Blueprint Pictures and The Film Farm produce this film based on the 2010 work by English writer Jojo Moyes, known among other works ‘Me Before You’, which also has a corresponding film adaptation.‘The last love letter’It has been translated into 33 languages ​​and has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide.

The film will be available on the streaming platform on July 23, with Studiocanal releasing the project in theaters in the UK and Ireland from August 6.

