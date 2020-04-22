The director of ‘Campeones’, Javier Fesser, this time together with his brother Guillermo Fesser, closes his particular trilogy on childhood in collaboration with Action against Hunger.

‘The invisible monster’, a 30-minute short fiction film, is based on the experiences of both after visiting in 2019 the island of Mindano (Philippines), one of the areas of the world hardest hit by the climate crisis and by more than five decades of conflict. The film shows the reality of hundreds of boys and girls in the Philippines and aims to raise awareness of the chronic malnutrition that affects 149 million boys and girls worldwide.

‘The invisible monster’ It will premiere at # 0, the exclusive channel of Movistar +, next Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. From that same day it will be available, on the platform’s on-demand service, for all those who want to enjoy this short film thanks to the initiative of opening television to everyone, whether or not you are a Movistar. The Movistar + App is already accessible to the entire market through the Lite offer (www.movistar.es/lite).

The film tells the story of Aminodin, “the best garbage collector” from the Papandayan landfill where he lives with his family. His cousin Alimn, who now lives in a refugee camp, lost his smile when bombs began to drop from the sky. But Aminodin will do everything in his little hands to try to change this.

All of the children and adults featured in the film have played characters based on their own life experiences. The story conveys a positive message, narrated in a colorful way and with the touches of humor that are already a “brand of the Fesser house”. “Humor generates a lot of empathy,” says Javier Fesser, “we wanted to capture the positive view that children bring in a story with humor built after listening to people who no one ever listens to.”

To which Guillermo Fesser adds: “In the world there are two types of stories, those that impress and those that move. And ‘The invisible monster’ wants to move, to remain in memory.”

It is the third social cinema film that Javier Fesser makes in collaboration with Action Against Hunger. ‘The invisible monster’ focuses on chronic hunger and closes his particular trilogy on childhood that he opened with ‘Binta and the great idea’ (2004), on the education of girls, shot in Senegal and nominated for an Oscar for best fiction short film in 2007, and ‘Welcome’ (2015), about the digital divide, shot in Peru and which won awards at more than 140 festivals around the world.

Both works could also be seen on Movistar +, and today they are available for free on the Pelusas Pendelton YouTube channel.

The film, produced by Action Against Hunger and Films Pendelton, was going to participate in the initiative “The Race Against Hunger 2020” screening in 200 schools throughout Spain before its premiere on Movistar +. But due to the impossibility of carrying out this initiative due to confinement, the platform brings forward its premiere of the film, making it accessible to as many people as possible, thanks to the collaboration with Action Against Hunger and Pendelton Films.

