Trailer for the horror comedy ‘We Summon the Darkness’, with Alexandra Daddario

Saban Films has released the first trailer for ‘We Summon the Darkness‘, a horror comedy starring Alexandra Daddario (‘ Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters’) in the role of the leader of a trio of women who join a group of metalheads while the satanic assassins are devastating the country. They have the trailer available below.

Year 1988. The inhabitants of the United States are terrified by a series of satanic murders that have been committed throughout the country, and whose perpetrators seem to be attending heavy metal concerts. Three girls in their twenties, Alexis, Val and Beverly, meet three other boys, Mark, Kovacs and Ivan, during a concert and decide to go together to Alexis’s summer house. There, the boys will discover that, far from being the rock lovers they had claimed to be, the girl group is passionate about something much more sordid and terrifying than music.

Daddario leads a cast that also includes Keaan Johnson (‘Alita: Battle Angel’), Maddie Hasson (‘The Finder’), Logan Miller (‘Escape Room’), Amy Forsyth (‘Hell Fest’), Austin Swift (‘ Live By Night ‘), Allison McAtee (‘ The Haves and the Have Nots’) and Johnny Knoxville (‘Action Point’).

Directed by Marc Meyers (‘My Friend Dahmer’), the film features a script by Alan Trezza (‘Burying the Ex’). Andrew Kotliar, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Joshua Sason, Rebecca Schaper, Lee Broda, Mike Donovan, Eytan Rockaway and Robert Girardson executive producers, with Jody Girgenti as co-producer. After debuting at the Fantastic Fest last September with generally positive reviews, the film will hit the various digital platforms and on VOD on April 10.

