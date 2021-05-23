trailer for the disturbing return of Galician terror

Trailer for ‘Hyacinth‘, from Javi Camino.Anxela Baltar, band component Bullet, is one of the protagonists. Cries in Spanish: 29 horror titles with a Hispanic flavor.

The promising trailer for ‘Hyacinth‘, the new movie by Javi road who seems determined to bury us with this shovel of raw rural terror with a silent and insidious protagonist that he defines as the perfect mix between ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘(Tobe Hooper, 1974) and’Forrest Gump‘(Robert Zemeckis, 1994)

‘Hyacinth‘will take us to a small Galician village where we will meet the Becerras, a family stuck in the same year in which their environment seems to have been paralyzed. Two young Swedish women will arrive there who intend to take advantage of the wild nature of the place to revitalize their black metal musical project, something that will soon come into conflict with good old Jacinto, the 40-year-old son of the Becerras who spends his days with Martiño, his pig , an old 127 and devouring old vampire movies. Are your new neighbors dangerous bloodsuckers? Relax, Jacinto is already on it.

Camino, responsible for ‘You fucking bastard!‘, returns to the most grotesque rural terror in which, thanks to a disturbed, we can enjoy a good explosion of murderous fury. A pleasure from the land of Samaín, the meigas and Loving of Ossorio.

With Pedro Brandariz Gomez as the new future icon of national terror, Pilar Miguélez, Miro Magariños Y Juanma Buituron they embody the rest of the family. Anxela Baltar, on the rise after presenting ‘Undergrowth‘, the new jewel of Bullet, on ‘The resistance‘, interprets together with Corinna rautenberg to metal lovers unlucky when it comes to choosing a new residence.

With soundtrack by Wences Lamas, ‘Hyacinth‘is produced by Vizuals and has a grant from AGADIC (Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais) and Xunta de Galicia.

