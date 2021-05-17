Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, film starring Henry Golding (‘ Crazy Rich Asians’) as the assassin ninja, Andrew Koji as his rival Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Samara Weaving as Shana M. O’Hara / Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Steven Allerick as Snake Eyes’s father, and Úrsula Corberó as the Baroness.

Based on the character from Hasbro’s toy line, Snake Eyes appeared in 1982 to become one of the most prominent and popular characters in the GI Joe. He is an agile, bold and resourceful commando, a hand-to-hand combat trainer and a specialist in martial arts. He is originally the saber brother of Storm Shadow, although he later blamed him for the death of his father and uncle and vowed to kill him.

He is also a deadly and stealthy ninja known as “The Silent Master”, given that, due to the severity of his injuries in the Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol, he cannot speak and hides his face with an anti-impact mask and goggles. blacks.

The director of ‘RED’ and ‘The captain’, Robert Schwentke is in charge of directing from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (‘Beauty and the Beast’). On the other hand, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner produce this film that is scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on July 23. 45 days after its premiere, it will reach Paramount +, while the launch in theaters in our country is scheduled for August 20.

The ‘GI Joe’ franchise already featured two film installments, ‘GI Joe’ in 2009 and ‘GI Joe: Revenge’ in 2013, both of which were moderately successful, grossing $ 302 million and $ 375 million, respectively. In his casts we find people like Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Rachel Nichols, Sienna Miller (as the Baroness), Byung-hun Lee, Ray Park (who precisely played Snake Eyes), Dennis Quaid, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dwayne Johnson or Bruce Willis.