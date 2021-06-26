Trailer for ‘Sing! 2 ‘with new animals, many more popular songs and Bonus

This Christmas, the animals of ‘Sing!’ Are back, the Illumination Entertainment hit that grossed more than $ 600 million worldwide in 2017. The sequel has just presented its trailer in which we see the new characters and listen to some of the new songs that will cover the spectacular cast of the animated film.

Loves! 2 ‘we will hear again the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Taron Egerton, among others, and we have new additions to the cast like Bobby Cannavale, who plays Jimmy Crystal, Buster’s boss, and Bono himself, who will lend his voice to Clay Calloway, a lion who was a very important artist but now lives in seclusion and with trauma with his songs..

What’s ‘Sing 2!’ About?

For Buster Moon the theater has outgrown and so he decided to move his friends to Redshore City, clearly inspired by Las Vegas, to create the greatest show ever seen on stage. To convince Jimmy Crystal to finance the show they lie saying that it stars the legendary Clay Calloway, who hasn’t been seen in years. In addition to such a brown, Rosita will have to face Jimmy Crystal’s daughter for the lead role (and it won’t be a fair fight) and Johnny needs to learn to dance.

‘Sings! 2 ‘, written and directed by Garth Jennings, hits theaters on December 23 from the hand of Universal Pictures.