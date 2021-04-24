Trailer for ‘Siberia’, a film by Abel Ferrara

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for ‘Siberia‘, a psychological thriller starring four-time Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe (‘ The Lighthouse ‘). The film will have its US release on June 18, 2021, followed by a digital, VOD, Blu-ray and DVD release on June 22.

In the movie, Clint runs a bar in a snowy tavern whose customers speak a language he doesn’t understand, so things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he leads a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront you with mere inventions of your imagination, or will they slowly tear your body and soul apart?

Directed by cult filmmaker Abel Ferrara (‘Tommaso’) from a script he has co-written with Christ Zois, the film’s cast is completed by Dounia Sichov, Simon McBurney, Cristina Chiriac, Daniel Gimnez Cacho, Fabio Pagano and Anna Ferrara.

The film had its world premiere last year at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Bear award.

