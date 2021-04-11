trailer for season 3 (and final) of the FX series

Trailer of the final season of ‘Pose‘.Indya moore, Dominique jackson, Mj Rodriguez Y Billy porter will headline this latest batch of episodes again. ‘Pose‘will premiere its new episodes on May 2 on FX, which will be distributed in our country by HBO Spain.

“The Ballrooms seem like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to find the balance to be a mother while still being the partner of her new love and her last job as a nurse’s assistant”, reads the official synopsis of the third and final season from ‘Pose‘. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death among Americans ages 25-44, Pray Tell faces unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the rise of a vicious new upstart house forces members of the Evangelist House to grapple with their legacy. “

The series created by Ryan murphy, Steven Canals Y Brad Falchuk it comes to an end in a third season that continues until the 90s, definitively focusing on the social massacre that AIDS caused and, it seems, forgetting to some extent the New York “ball culture”.

Luckily, that message about the importance of the “legacy” and the arrival of a new house ready to take the most uncomfortable trophies ever seen make us think that we will not be as far off the track as it seems. Blanca, Elektra, Angel, Lil Papi and company will have to pay attention, at least one last time, to the category announced by Pray Tell and work, live and pose.

FX

Since its premiere in 2018, ‘Pose‘, as exaggerated and irregular as any product with the seal of Ryan murphy, has managed not only to present to new generations that corner in which the LGTBIQ community managed to survive at the end of the 20th century, but also to populate the current audiovisual spectrum of trans interpreters who, if we are all lucky, will continue to appear on our screens once the Serie. It is a pleasure to see Indya moore on covers and billboards but how about a role of just over your two seconds in the ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2‘ from Rihanna? When will a Disney villain stop Dominique jackson? Can someone give Barry jenkins The number of Mj Rodriguez?

FX

