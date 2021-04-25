Showtime presents the official trailer for season 2 of ‘Couples therapy’, a non-fiction series that opens the door to the intense (and authentic) conflicts of several couples. A direct and current approach that reveals details hitherto reserved to the field of intimacy.

After the success of the first season and a special episode dedicated to confinement, comes this second installment made up of 9 episodes of 30 minutes recorded over eight months of sessions that Movistar + will be broadcasting in our country with a double weekly episode starting in April. next Wednesday, May 26.

At the forefront, Dr. Orna Guralnik as a common thread so that, this time, three new couples put aside secrets and taboos, and expose their most hidden fears and desires. The season also sheds light on the situation resulting from confinement due to the pandemic, forcing each couple and Guralnik herself to examine the profound changes they experience from day to day.

The three new couples are a single mother whose unplanned pregnancy forces her to wonder if the father is really the man she wants in her life; a man who fails to give his wife the life she expects of him; and a young gay couple affected by the unexpected consequences of a recent trauma.

This second season is again directed by Josh Kriegman, this time with Kim Roberts replacing Eli B. Despres and Elyse Steinberg. Its premiere on Movistar + is announced for Wednesday May 26, while its first season is available on the Spanish operator’s on-demand service.

