Trailer for season 2 of ‘Central Park’

Apple TV + has released the trailer for the second season of the wonderful ‘Central Park’, musical comedy that in its original version has a voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith are the creators, writers and executive producers of the series.

The first three episodes of the second season of this Emmy-nominated series will premiere worldwide on Friday, June 25 on Apple TV +. The remaining five episodes will premiere every Friday, at the rate of one per week. Later this year there will be new chapters of the series, with the premiere of the second half of season two.

In the second season of ‘Central Park’, the Tillerman family continues their adventure of living in the most famous park in the world, of which they are caretakers: Molly experiences the adventures and misadventures of adolescence; Cole going through a very embarrassing time at school; Paige continues to investigate the mayor’s corruption plot; and Owen juggles to take care of the park, his employees and his family without losing his smile.

Meanwhile, Bitsy is getting closer and closer to his dark goal of taking over Central Park, always with Helen by his side, who wonders if he has managed to get Bitsy to include her in his will. And at every step we are guided by Birdie, our confused and friendly narrator-violinist.

The series has been recognized with an Emmy nomination for its lead, Leslie Odom Jr., and another NAACP Image Awards nomination in the category of Best Animated Series.

‘Central Park’ It is created and written by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, who are also executive producers alongside Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz, and Robin Schwartz. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

