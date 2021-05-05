Trailer for ‘Rogue Hostage’, an action thriller starring Tyrese Gibson and John Malkovich

Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for ‘Rogue Hostage‘, action thriller starring Tyrese Gibson (‘ Fast & Furious 8 ‘) and John Malkovich (‘ Cut Bank ‘) whose premiere will reach selected theaters in the United States and on VOD on June 11, 2021. The film is directed by Jon Keeyes (‘Fall Down Dead’) from a script by Mickey Solis.

The story follows Kyle Snowden (Gibson), a single father and former Marine who struggles to adjust to life with PTSD. At a routine stop for his work at Child Protective Services, Kyle finds himself and a group of innocent customers trapped inside his stepfather’s store during a hostile takeover by the militant maniacal Eagan Raize.

Disturbing details then emerge about Eagan’s violent revenge against Kyle’s stepfather, Congressman Sam Nelson (Malkovich), threatening the lives of everyone inside, including the congressman and Kyle’s young daughter. In a race against time, Kyle must fight terrorists and his personal demons to secure the store and save everyone.

Michael Jai White, Christopher Backus, Luna Lauren Velez and Holly Taylor complete the cast of the film, which is produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Gibson and Keeyes.

