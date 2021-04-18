Trailer for ‘Riders of Justice’, revenge drama with Mads Mikkelsen

Magnolia Pictures has released the official trailer for ‘Riders of justice‘(‘ Retfrdighedens ryttere ‘in its original version), Danish revenge drama by director Anders Thomas Jensen starring Mads Mikkelsen, a guy full of rage after the death of his wife. The film hit US theaters on May 14, followed by its VOD release on May 21. La Aventura will be distributed in Spain on a date to be determined.

The film follows Markus (Mikkelsen), a serviceman who is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife dies in a tragic train accident. But when a survivor of the crashed train surfaces alleging foul play, Markus begins to suspect that his wife was murdered and embarks on a mission to find those responsible.

Mikkelsen, whose latest feature film entitled ‘Another Round’ is currently nominated for two major Academy Awards (Oscar for Best Director for Thomas Vinterberg and Best International Feature Film), will be joined in the cast by Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Gustav Lindh, Roland Mller, Nicolas Bro, Lars Brygmann, Albert Rudbeck LindhardtyMorten Suurballe.

The project marks the latest collaboration between Jensen and Mikkelsen after working together on such films as ‘Flickering Lights’, ‘Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself’, ‘The Green Butchers’, ‘Adam’s Apples’, ‘After the Wedding’ and ‘The Salvation’. I leave you with the trailer and the North American poster of the film.

