Trailer for ‘Reservation Dogs’, Taika Waititi’s comedy series for FX

FX has released the full trailer of‘Reservation Dogs’, new TV comedy from Oscar winner Taika Waititi (‘Jojo Rabbit’) and Sterlin Harjoque will debut August 9 on FX and Hulu. The video, available below, begins with four teenagers stealing a truck full of potato chips in an effort to raise money for their dreams of going to California. We also see a showdown between the main quartet and another group of young misfits.

‘Reservation Dogs’is a coming of age comedy that follows the story of four Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crimes … and fighting them. The series features a cast led by D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack and newcomer Lane Factor as Cheese.

The pilot episode also features the participation of Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone. Taika Watiti and Sterlin Harjo are also executive producers, with Garrett Basch in production through Scott Rudin Productions.

Theyre the best in town, even if its a small town. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #ReservationDogs, FXs new original comedy from @TaikaWaititi and Sterlin Harjo. Streaming August 9th – Exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/dOUFGBj9eu Reservation Dogs (@RezDogsFXonHulu) July 15, 2021