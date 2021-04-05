Trailer for ‘Profile’, the latest from Timur Bekmambetov

Over two years after its premiere at the Berlin International and South by Southwest film festivals, Focus Features has released a first trailer for Timur Bekmambetov’s latest “ScreenLife” thriller, ‘Profile‘. The film is inspired by the 2015 nonfiction novel by Anna Filler, ‘In the Skin of a Jihadist’.

The story follows British journalist Amy Whittaker, who decides to pose as a newly converted to Islam in hopes of provoking and exposing a terrorist recruiter via social media. Problems arise when she herself is in danger of being recruited and becoming another extremist, as well as the continuing danger of being discovered and her true identity known. According to the book, the real journalist on whom the story is based is currently under police protection under the identity of Relle.

Directed by Bekmambetov from a script by the filmmaker, Britt Poulson and Olga Kharina, the film is produced by Bekmambetov and Kharina for Bazelevs and Igor Tsay, with Valerii Any Oleg Petrov serving as executive producers for Interface Films alongside Adam Sidman, Maria Zatulovskayrovskayro’s Rick Bazelevskayro.

Regarding the casting, it is led by Valene Kane (‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’) as Amy, Shazad Latif (‘Star Trek: Discovery’) as her recruiter, Christine Adams (‘Black Lightning’) and Morgan Watkins (‘The Limehouse’). Golem ‘). The film will have its US premiere on May 14, 2021.

The genre, which Bekmambetov calls “ScreenLife”, is similar to the genre of found footage, although here it is a web camera that records the main characters while they are on their computers. In this way we see both the actions of the character and what happens on their screens, it happened for example in the 2013 film, ‘Open Windows’, but it was not until 2015 with the film ‘Eliminated’ that the genre began to take hold. Such was its success (it raised 64 million for a budget of just one million) that in 2018 came its sequel, ‘Unfriended: Dark Web’.

