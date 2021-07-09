Trailer for ‘Mr. Corman ‘, Apple TV + series created, written, directed and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Apple TV + has revealed the official trailer for‘Mr. Corman ‘, a new comedy series starring Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt, in what will be his first major television project as a headliner. The series will hit the platform on August 6 with the release of the first two episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

‘Mr. Corman ‘follows the life of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. His career as a musician has not worked out and he works as a fifth grade teacher at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancee, Megan, left him, and his high school friend, Victor, moved in with him. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, even though he finds himself struggling with anxiety, loneliness and the growing suspicion that he is a bad person.

Darkly funny, strangely beautiful, and deeply sentimental, this relatable comedic drama tells of a contemporary generation of thirty-something: wealthy with good intentions, poor full of student loans, and yearning to become true adults in the world. some time before he died.

Created, written and directed by Gordon-Levitt himself, the series consists of 10 episodes and completes its cast with Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall, alias Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernndez. Regarding its executive production, it is in charge of Gordon-Levitt along with Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young, with Pamela Harvey-White as producer.

