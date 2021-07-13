Trailer for ‘Memoria’, a film by Apichatpong Weerasethakul starring Tilda Swinton

With you the official trailer of ‘Memory’, the new film by the Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, responsible for among others that ‘To Boonmee remembers his past lives’ that gave so much to talk about at the time.

Their plot follows an orchid farmer who visits her sick sister in Bogota. While there, she befriends a French archaeologist in charge of monitoring the construction of an endless tunnel and a young musician. But every night, he is bothered by the strong blows that prevent him from sleeping …

Starring Tilda Swinton and Spaniard Daniel Gimnez Cacho, the film will be presented at the Cannes Film Festival next Thursday, July 15.

