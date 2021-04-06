Trailer for ‘Mainstream’, an incisive stunt from our internet age starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke

IFC Films has released the official trailer and poster for ‘Mainstream‘, the second film written and directed by Gia Coppola, Francis Ford’s granddaughter and Sofia’s niece, as well as being responsible in 2013 for’ Palo Alto ‘, her cousin.

Their plot follows Frankie, a woman trapped in her job as a waitress at a Hollywood comedy club alongside her best friend and ex-lover Jake. She wonders about what today’s society really values. When he meets the mysterious Link, he feels the urge to film him and upload his anti-trade diatribes online …

Jake joins the initiative and the trio of “outsiders” soon rise to stardom of the network. But when her manager begins to ask them to raise more money and Link begins to become everything he previously denounced, young Frankie is faced with this question: is she also becoming the monster she helped create?

Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff, Colleen Camp, Johnny Knoxville and Jason Schwartzman lead the cast of this film co-written by fellow actor Tom Stuart.

Produced by American Zoetrope, Artemis, Assemble Media, Automatik Entertainment, Dynasty Pictures, Paint Night Productions and TUGAWOOD Pictures, the film will be released in the United States, simultaneously in theaters and VOD, next May 7.

