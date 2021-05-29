trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller

Trailer and poster of ‘Weather‘, the new film by M. Night ShyamalanThe best plot twists in Shyamalan cinema. ‘Weather‘has a release date of July 30.

M. Night Shyamalan returns with a “high concept” at the height of its well-known script twists. As we see in this trailer for ‘Weather‘, the film introduces us to a small group of families who, after finding a heavenly beach, begin to age in a matter of minutes.

Based on the graphic novel ‘Sandcastle‘(Pierre Oscar Lévy, Frederik Peeters, 2010), Shyamalan signs the script for this harrowing story in which its protagonists will fight to escape from an environment that is taking years of their lives minute by minute.

With Gael Garcia Bernal At the helm, the cast includes Vicky krieps (‘The invisible thread’), Thomasin mckenzie (‘Jojo Rabbit’), Alex Wolff (‘Hereditary’), Abbey lee (‘Lovecraft Territory’), Rufus sewell, Ken leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Aaron Pierre, Embeth davidtz, Eliza scanlen, Emun Elliott Y Kathleen Chalfant.

After closing his heroic trilogy with the funny ‘Glass‘(2019), and return to television with’Servant‘, the director returns to the mystery story that plays to hide his keys until the end, a formula with which the director became a legend with jewels such as’The sixth Sense‘ (1999), ‘Signs‘(2002) and’The forest‘(2004). Will there be a surprise Shyamalan brand? We will have to wait until the premiere of ‘Weather‘next June 30.

